D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

VOD stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

