D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,324 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.67% of UMH Properties worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 3,207 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,372 shares of company stock worth $52,928 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

