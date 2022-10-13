Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $275.00

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 277.94 ($3.36), with a volume of 8339465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.46).

Several research firms have weighed in on DARK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 404.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.45. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 37,572 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 321 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £120,606.12 ($145,729.97).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

