Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Datatec Price Performance

Datatec stock remained flat at $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Datatec has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Get Datatec alerts:

About Datatec

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.