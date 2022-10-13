Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Datatec Price Performance
Datatec stock remained flat at $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Datatec has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.
About Datatec
