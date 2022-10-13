Decentralized Social (DESO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.19 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $156.02 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.81 or 0.00076295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Social (DESO) is a cryptocurrency . Decentralized Social has a current supply of 10,808,492 with 8,884,536 in circulation. The last known price of Decentralized Social is 16.39952861 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,842,254.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deso.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

