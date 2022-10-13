Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the September 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Deep Yellow Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 64,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
