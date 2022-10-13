Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.21.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,225,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

