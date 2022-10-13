DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DENSO Stock Performance
Shares of DNZOY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 56,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
