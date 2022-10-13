DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

Shares of DNZOY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 56,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENSO Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

