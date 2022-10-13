Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SLM Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:SLGRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

SLM Solutions Group Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock opened at 11.90 on Monday. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of 10.07 and a twelve month high of 11.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.75.

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

