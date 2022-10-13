Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Target Price to $49.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $12,628,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $4,905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $212,142,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.