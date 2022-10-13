Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Shares Up 4.7%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

