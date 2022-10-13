Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

FANG traded up $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.91. 91,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average of $131.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

