DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.57 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $133.57 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,796.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00022068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00266202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00120716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00743495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00566816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00263153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,718,644,221 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DGB through the process of mining. DigiByte has a current supply of 15,717,619,842.155312. The last known price of DigiByte is 0.0087137 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $2,040,863.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digibyte.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.