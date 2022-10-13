Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.18

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 113645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 78,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

