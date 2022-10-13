Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.72

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 56 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $520.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

