Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.72

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

