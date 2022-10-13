Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0597 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.92 billion and $35.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00264564 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001280 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DOGE through the process of mining. Dogecoin has a current supply of 132,670,764,299.89409. The last known price of Dogecoin is 0.05881762 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $193,916,164.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.