Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $47,876.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain (DRGN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dragonchain has a current supply of 433,494,437 with 370,772,651.3625188 in circulation. The last known price of Dragonchain is 0.01707491 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $38,569.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonchain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

