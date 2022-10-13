Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $480.20

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 480.20 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 481.40 ($5.82), with a volume of 711217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.50 ($6.18).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.44) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 836 ($10.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 679.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.86%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

