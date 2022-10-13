Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $480.20

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 480.20 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 481.40 ($5.82), with a volume of 711217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.50 ($6.18).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 616 ($7.44) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 836 ($10.10).
Drax Group Stock Down 5.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 679.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.36.
Drax Group Cuts Dividend
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
See Also
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.