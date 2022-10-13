DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.77

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.77 and last traded at $101.63, with a volume of 19330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.01.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

