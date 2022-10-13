Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DCT stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.88, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 478,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 433,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.