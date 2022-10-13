Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.03 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

DCT stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 22,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,710. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $490,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $489,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

