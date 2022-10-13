Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.03 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.
DCT stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 22,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,710. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $490,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $489,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
