DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,240. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $114.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.27. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 292.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DURECT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DURECT news, Director Gail J. Maderis acquired 70,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,996.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 114,704 shares of company stock valued at $79,015. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

