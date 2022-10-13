Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $33.91. Approximately 105,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 995,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $5,526,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.