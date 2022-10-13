Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -95.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 290,182 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,007,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,187,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after buying an additional 216,194 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.