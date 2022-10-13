dYdX (DYDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $115.18 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $77.11 million and $115.18 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00007551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.76 or 0.26403905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00010312 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. dYdX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,569,295 in circulation. The last known price of dYdX is 1.43038179 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $97,939,571.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dydx.community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.