E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.28

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 463243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

