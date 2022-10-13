East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

