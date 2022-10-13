Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC cut its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,053 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 679,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBC. Compass Point increased their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 34,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.12 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

