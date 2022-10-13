Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of EML traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,566. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Eastern has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $28.32.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Articles

