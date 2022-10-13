Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 189940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

