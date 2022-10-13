Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,133. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

