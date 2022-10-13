easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 606 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 109.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.86 ($7.41).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 429.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

