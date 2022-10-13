easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 612.86 ($7.41).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 285.10 ($3.44) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 429.46.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

