easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 565 by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 565 ($6.83) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.03% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 612.86 ($7.41).

Shares of EZJ traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 292.70 ($3.54). The company had a trading volume of 5,924,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,130. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 350.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 429.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

