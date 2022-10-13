Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.46.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

ETN stock opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Eaton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

