Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $133.80. 7,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,516. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

