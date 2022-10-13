Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $137.06

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $137.06 and last traded at $140.11, with a volume of 5830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.