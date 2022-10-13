Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Down 79.1% in September

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

Shares of EDBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,597. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Edible Garden

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Edible Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

