Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $154.60

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.60 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($1.94), with a volume of 282067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.40 ($1.96).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of £631.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.84.

Insider Transactions at Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

In other news, insider Helen James bought 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,944.96 ($24,099.76). In other news, insider Helen James bought 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £19,944.96 ($24,099.76). Also, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £16,650 ($20,118.41).

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

