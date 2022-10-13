Efinity Token Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $53.14 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,099,906 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is enjin.io/products/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Efinity Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 519,099,861.313399 in circulation. The last known price of Efinity Token is 0.09994349 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,580,303.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enjin.io/products/efinity.”

