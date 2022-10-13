Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eiffage from €142.00 ($144.90) to €136.00 ($138.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eiffage from €129.00 ($131.63) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.40.

Eiffage Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $15.30 on Monday. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

