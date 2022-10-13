Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Shares of LLY opened at $324.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.70 and its 200-day moving average is $309.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,576 shares of company stock worth $120,470,572. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

