Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,255,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 696,392 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 609,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

