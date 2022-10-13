Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 222.8% from the September 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Elys Game Technology Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $5.24.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.29% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
