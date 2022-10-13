Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

