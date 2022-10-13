Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $97.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Argus lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

