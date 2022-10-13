Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.