Employers (NYSE:EIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

NYSE:EIG opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.12. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $43.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Employers will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Employers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Employers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Employers by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

