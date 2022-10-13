Energi (NRG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $130,577.00

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and $130,577.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001439 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007270 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,199,355 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 57,237,246.28200276. The last known price of Energi is 0.1623051 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $193,152.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.